WORLD
1 min read
Syria inks $7B power deal with Qatar-led consortium
The power deal includes the construction of four combined-cycle gas turbine power plants with a total capacity of 4,000 megawatts, along with a 1,000-megawatt solar power plant in southern Syria.
Syria inks $7B power deal with Qatar-led consortium
A drone view shows the power plant in Aleppo, Syria. / Reuters
May 29, 2025

Syria signs $7B energy deal with consortium of Qatari, Turkish, and US companies, aiming to rebuild the country's war-torn power grid and increase electricity supply across the country.

The agreement involves building four combined-cycle gas turbine power plants with a total capacity of 4,000 megawatts, plus a 1,000 MW solar power plant in southern Syria.

Construction is expected to begin after final agreements and financial close, and is targeted to finish within three years for the gas plants and less than two years for the solar plant.

Recommended

After 14 years of war, Syria’s electricity sector has been suffering from severe damage to its grid and power stations, ageing infrastructure, and persistent fuel shortages, generating only 1.6 gigawatts of electricity today, down from 9.5 gigawatts before 2011.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria to sign deal to import electricity from Türkiye — Syrian energy minister

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit