The Palestinian resistance group Hamas held Israel fully responsible for the escalation in Gaza, following a series of deadly air strikes by Israel that killed over 100 people, despite a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group stressed that it will not allow Israel to impose a “new reality” in Gaza under fire.

“Hamas affirms that the (Israeli) occupation bears the full responsibility for this dangerous escalation, along with its field and political consequences, and for attempting to sabotage (US President Donald) Trump’s plan and the ceasefire agreement,” Hamas said.

It, however, reiterated its full commitment to the ceasefire deal and called on mediators and guarantors to assume their responsibilities and exert immediate pressure on Israel to stop its “massacres” against Palestinians.

Related TRT World - Israeli forces say ceasefire back on after killing over 90 Palestinians in Gaza strikes

Over 100 killed