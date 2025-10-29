WAR ON GAZA
Hamas holds Israel fully responsible for Gaza escalation, rejects any ‘new reality’ under fire
Palestinian group Hamas affirms its full commitment to Gaza ceasefire agreement.
Funeral in Gaza City for Palestinians, including children, killed in an Israeli strike despite a ceasefire. / AA
October 29, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas held Israel fully responsible for the escalation in Gaza, following a series of deadly air strikes by Israel that killed over 100 people, despite a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group stressed that it will not allow Israel to impose a “new reality” in Gaza under fire.

“Hamas affirms that the (Israeli) occupation bears the full responsibility for this dangerous escalation, along with its field and political consequences, and for attempting to sabotage (US President Donald) Trump’s plan and the ceasefire agreement,” Hamas said.

It, however, reiterated its full commitment to the ceasefire deal and called on mediators and guarantors to assume their responsibilities and exert immediate pressure on Israel to stop its “massacres” against Palestinians.

Over 100 killed

More than 100 people were killed in deadly Israeli strikes across Gaza on Tuesday night, in a brazen violation of the ceasefire deal that took effect on October 10 under Trump’s 20-point plan.

Israel claimed that the strikes were in response to a shooting attack on its forces in Rafah, while Hamas has denied any involvement in the attack.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. It also outlines future reconstruction in Gaza and a new governing structure without Hamas.

More than 68,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 170,000 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023, according to Palestinian authorities.

