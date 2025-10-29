Israel's military said on Wednesday the ceasefire is back in effect after its forces carried out heavy strikes across Gaza — attacks Palestinian officials called a violation of the agreement.

An Israeli military statement said the army "has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire" with the directive of the political echelon, "following a series of strikes" on Gaza.

According to an Anadolu tally, Israeli air strikes have killed 91 Palestinians, including at least 35 children, since Tuesday evening.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, reported that 31 people were killed in northern Gaza, 42 in central areas, and 18 in the south. Dozens more were wounded.

Palestinian health authorities said the strikes hit homes, tents sheltering displaced civilians, a vehicle, a shelter and a hospital inside the so-called "yellow line", the zone from which Israeli forces agreed to withdraw under the ceasefire.

The line divides Gaza in half, south of Gaza City and north of Khan Younis.

Hours before Israel declared the ceasefire back in effect, witnesses told Anadolu that an attack on Wednesday morning struck a mosque sheltering displaced people in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood.

Health officials warned the death toll is likely to rise due to critical injuries and continued rescue efforts for people trapped under rubble.