WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli forces say ceasefire back on after killing over 90 Palestinians in Gaza strikes
Palestinian health officials warn the death toll is likely to rise due to critical injuries and continued rescue efforts for people trapped under rubble.
Israeli forces say ceasefire back on after killing over 90 Palestinians in Gaza strikes
A view of the destruction following Israeli attacks on Bureij camp in Gaza City, Gaza, October 29, 2025. / AA
October 29, 2025

Israel's military said on Wednesday the ceasefire is back in effect after its forces carried out heavy strikes across Gaza — attacks Palestinian officials called a violation of the agreement.

An Israeli military statement said the army "has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire" with the directive of the political echelon, "following a series of strikes" on Gaza.

According to an Anadolu tally, Israeli air strikes have killed 91 Palestinians, including at least 35 children, since Tuesday evening.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, reported that 31 people were killed in northern Gaza, 42 in central areas, and 18 in the south. Dozens more were wounded.

Palestinian health authorities said the strikes hit homes, tents sheltering displaced civilians, a vehicle, a shelter and a hospital inside the so-called "yellow line", the zone from which Israeli forces agreed to withdraw under the ceasefire.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli strikes kill 91, including 24 children, in Gaza since Tuesday night despite ceasefire

The line divides Gaza in half, south of Gaza City and north of Khan Younis.

Hours before Israel declared the ceasefire back in effect, witnesses told Anadolu that an attack on Wednesday morning struck a mosque sheltering displaced people in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood.

Health officials warned the death toll is likely to rise due to critical injuries and continued rescue efforts for people trapped under rubble.

RECOMMENDED

The attacks came despite a ceasefire agreement that went into effect on October 10 under US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump insisted the ceasefire was not in jeopardy, saying Israel "should hit back" after an Israeli soldier was reportedly killed.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says Gaza ceasefire 'not in jeopardy' after deadly Israeli strikes breaching ceasefire

Israel has blamed Hamas for the killing, without offering evidence — a pattern Palestinians say has preceded widespread strikes resulting in high civilian casualties, especially among women and children.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas, meanwhile, denied any involvement in a shooting attack on Israeli forces.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group said it remains committed to the ceasefire deal.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. It also outlines future reconstruction in Gaza and a new governing structure without Hamas.

More than 68,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 170,000 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023, according to Palestinian authorities.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders