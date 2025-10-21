US President Donald Trump has said that he spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with their conversation focused largely on trade.

"We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade," Trump told reporters on Tuesday in the Oval Office.

Trump added that energy was also part of the discussion, saying Modi assured him that India would be limiting its oil purchases from Russia.

"He's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do," Trump said.

India and China are the two top buyers of Russian seaborne crude exports.

Increased pressure by Trump