Washington, DC — For years, measles was a relic of the past — an illness parents only read about in history books, thanks to vaccines that had wiped it out in the US. But now, it's back.

In the first three months of 2025, 378 cases have been confirmed in several American states — already outpacing last year's total of 285.

Nowhere has been hit harder than Texas, where 309 cases and 40 hospitalisations have overwhelmed hospitals. Among them was a six-year-old girl who never received the vaccine. She didn’t survive.

And Texas isn't alone. New Mexico has reported 42 cases, including another measles-related death — this time an unvaccinated adult.

Cases are cropping up in Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York City, New York State, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington with international travel fuelling the spread.

A virus that moves faster than we can see

Measles is a contagious virus. It doesn't need direct contact to spread — it can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a room. That means exposure can happen anywhere: a school hallway, an airport terminal, or a shopping mall.

Maryland health officials have been scrambling to track potential exposures after two unvaccinated international travelers unknowingly carried the virus around Washington, DC.

For nearly two weeks, they went about their lives — visiting a metro station, a shuttle bus, even a car dealership — before realising they were sick.

"Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world," Dr Lucia Donatelli, chief of Maryland's Center for Immunisation, told reporters.

"It is highly transmittable, so the best way that we have to prevent it is by vaccination."

The real enemy: Misinformation

For years, anti-vaccine rhetoric has flooded social media, distorting facts and fueling fear. The result? Some parents now believe the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is more dangerous than the disease itself.

Dr Emily Richardson, a pediatrician in Houston, sees the consequences every day. "Every parent wants to protect their child," she told TRT World over the phone.

"But when they're bombarded with misleading information, they end up making choices that put their child — and others — in danger."

The facts are clear: The MMR vaccine is 97 percent effective, according to a Yale University paper.

Nearly every confirmed measles case this year has been in an unvaccinated person. The disease isn't just a rash and a fever — it attacks the immune system, can cause pneumonia and brain swelling, and in severe cases, kills.

A crisis that didn't have to happen