US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to withdraw from southern Lebanon if Hezbollah gives up its weapons.

Israel “will withdraw in the same cadence” as Hezbollah disarms itself, Barrack told a press conference in Beirut following his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. He said the Lebanese government will present a plan on August 31 to persuade Hezbollah to disarm itself.

The government tasked the army with drafting a plan to achieve this by the end of the month and executing it before the end of 2025.

The Lebanese Shia group rejected the decision, calling it a “grave sin.”