Türkiye has added the concept of “Turkistan” to its curriculum to replace Central Asia to better ensure the unity of the Turkic world, the nation’s education minister said in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Yusuf Tekin underlined that the new concept represents a challenge to issues “deliberately” introduced to “divide” the Turkic world.

In the Turkish curriculum, geographical names with “imperial connotations” are being replaced, he said.

“We have made, and continue to make, significant changes to our curriculum that shape the subconscious of our children and youth,” he underlined.