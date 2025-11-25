Romania’s Defence Ministry on Tuesday said its air surveillance systems detected two suspected drone intrusions into the country's airspace near the Ukrainian border.

According to the ministry, the first unidentified aerial object was detected in the morning over Tulcea County, entering Romanian airspace from Valcov, Ukraine, and heading toward the Chilia Veche area.

At 06.28 am (0428GMT), two German Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft stationed at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base were dispatched to assess the situation. Authorities issued an allert message to citizens in Tulcea.

By 07.11 am (0511GMT), the Typhoon pilots reported radar contact with the target but confirmed it had moved back over Ukrainian territory and was no longer in Romanian airspace.