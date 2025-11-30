Indonesian, Thai, and Sri Lankan authorities raced to clear debris and find hundreds of missing people as the death toll from devastating floods and landslides reached 938.
Heavy monsoon rain overwhelmed swathes of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia this week, leaving thousands of people stranded without shelter or critical supplies.
At least two areas of Indonesia's worst-affected Sumatra island were still unreachable on Sunday, and authorities said they had deployed two warships from Jakarta to deliver aid.
The death toll in Indonesia rose to 442, while 402 were still missing, according to a tally published on Sunday by the disaster authority.
It said at least 646 people had been wounded.
Thailand
In Thailand, where at least 162 people were killed in one of the worst floods in a decade, authorities continued to deliver aid and clear the damage.
A tropical storm has exacerbated conditions, and the tolls in Indonesia and Thailand rank among the highest in recent years.
The climate crisis has affected storm patterns, including the duration and intensity of the season, leading to heavier rainfall, flash flooding, and stronger wind gusts.
Sri Lanka
The death toll from deadly floods in Sri Lanka climbed to 334, with 370 others missing, the country’s Disaster Management Centre said, according to local media.
Search and rescue operations continue in multiple areas hit by flooding, landslides, and widespread destruction since the island was impacted by severe weather on November 17, Newswire reported.
Since Cyclone Ditwah hit Sri Lanka on Wednesday, some 1.12 million people from 309,607 families have been impacted nationwide.