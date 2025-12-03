Pope Leo XIV said on Tuesday that Islamophobia in Europe is often fuelled by those seeking to exclude people of different faiths or ethnic backgrounds.
He stressed that the coexistence of Christians and Muslims in Lebanon offers lessons for Europe and North America and that pathways for genuine dialogue and respect must be pursued.
The pontiff returned to Rome aboard a special ITA Airways aircraft assigned for his trip after completing his first official foreign visit covering Türkiye and Lebanon.
Speaking to journalists accompanying him on the papal plane, he offered assessments of his visit as well as several international and regional developments.
When asked whether he intends to use his ties with US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following his recent remarks that "Israel is our friend" to help halt Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and whether lasting peace in the region is possible, the pope said: "First of all, yes, I believe that sustainable peace is possible. I have begun speaking to some of the leaders you mentioned, even in a very limited way, and I intend to continue doing so personally or through the Vatican."
Behind-the-scenes talks on Lebanon
He said he also held talks in Lebanon with political authorities connected to internal and international conflicts.
"Our work is essentially not something we announce publicly. It is more an activity we conduct behind the scenes. In fact, we were already doing this, and we will continue trying to persuade the parties to abandon weapons and violence, to sit at the table of dialogue, and to seek solutions that do not involve violence and could be more effective and better for the people," he said.
Asked whether the Lebanese group Hezbollah had received his message linked to the visit, the pope replied: "Yes, I saw that. It is clear that the Church proposes the abandonment of arms and the search for dialogue. But beyond that, I prefer not to comment in this context."
NATO, Russia and Ukraine
Responding to questions on rising tensions between NATO and Russia and Trump’s proposal of a peace plan for Ukraine that initially excluded Europe, the pope said: "This issue is of course a very important matter for world peace.
But the Vatican does not have direct involvement because we are not a member of NATO nor have we played a direct role in the dialogue conducted so far.
"Still, we have repeatedly called for a ceasefire, for dialogue, and for the end of the war. But today, we are facing a conflict with many dimensions."
He added that Trump had first considered a peace plan without Europe’s participation.
"Europe’s presence is in fact very important. For this reason, that initial proposal was modified in line with the concerns expressed by Europe. I think Italy can play a very important role, because culturally and historically, Italy has the capacity to act as a mediator among different parties, including Ukraine, Russia and the United States," he said.
The pope said the Vatican could support such mediation efforts and stressed that all sides must work collectively to seek a solution that ensures a truly just peace for Ukraine.
Islamophobia
Asked by another journalist how he views the belief among some Catholics that Islam threatens the Christian identity of the West, Pope Leo said: "During my time in Türkiye and Lebanon, all the meetings I held focused precisely on peace and respect among people of different religions. The truth is, I know this has not always been the case."
"I know that at times, fears exist in Europe, but they are often fuelled by those who oppose migration and who try to exclude people coming from another country, another religion, or another ethnic background."
He said dialogue and friendship between Muslims and Christians are indeed possible.
"I think one of the great lessons Lebanon can teach the world is that it is a country where both Islam and Christianity exist and are respected, where coexistence and friendship are possible."
"The stories we heard in the past two days, testimonies of Muslims and Christians helping each other, even in villages that were destroyed, are important lessons that should also be heard in Europe or North America. Perhaps we should be a little less fearful and look for ways to foster real dialogue and mutual respect," he said.
US-Venezuela tensions
On the growing tensions between the US and Venezuela, the pope said: "In such situations, those who usually suffer are not the authorities, but the people. Statements from the United States change frequently."
"On one hand, it is said the two presidents have spoken by phone. On the other hand, there is this danger, this possibility, that there could be an action, an operation, including an invasion of Venezuelan territory. I do not know more. I personally hope that pathways for dialogue are pursued, perhaps economic sanctions, but in any case, a search for dialogue."
Pope Leo said he wishes to visit Argentina, Uruguay and Peru but will likely travel to Africa first.
He also expressed a desire to visit Algeria.