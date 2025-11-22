ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
At least 55 killed as severe floods devastate central Vietnam
Floods also destroyed nearly 950 houses, over 28,460 homes remain submerged in affected areas, local media reports.
At least 55 killed as severe floods devastate central Vietnam
The flood also destroyed around 950 houses, and more than 28,460 homes remain submerged in the affected areas. / AFP
November 22, 2025

At least 55 people have died and 13 others are missing after heavy floods ravaged central Vietnam this week, according to the disaster management department.

Floods swept through central Vietnam and the Central Highlands, causing extensive damage and more than $340 million in economic losses, Vietnam News reported, citing the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention.

Dak Lak area reported 27 fatalities, with eight others missing, while 14 people were killed and two others were missing in Khanh Hoa.

Five deaths were reported each in Gia Lai and Lam Dong, while two fatalities were recorded in both Thua Thien Hue and Da Nang.

RelatedTRT World - Central Vietnam floods kill dozens as more rain looms

Two more were reported missing in Da Nang and one in Quang Trị province.

RECOMMENDED

The flood also destroyed around 950 houses, and more than 28,460 homes remain submerged in the affected areas.

The floods and heavy rain also disrupted transport services in the affected areas, with parts of major highways and rural roads blocked by flooding and landslides.

Authorities said that military and police personnel have been deployed to respond to the disaster.

They said 3.24 million livestock and poultry have perished or been swept away.

RelatedTRT World - Typhoon Kalmaegi ravages Vietnam after leaving 188 dead in Philippines
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance