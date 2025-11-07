Typhoon Kalmaegi churned across Vietnam early Friday, claiming five more lives after its devastating passage through the Philippines where the death toll rose to 188.

Kalmaegi had unleashed record rains and flooding in central Philippines this week, sweeping away cars, trucks and shipping containers before lashing Vietnam late Thursday.

"The roof (second floor) of my house was just blown away," said Nguyen Van Tam, 42-year-old fisherman in Vietnam's Gia Lai province, where the storm made landfall packing sustained winds of up to 149 kilometres (92 miles) per hour, according to the environment ministry.

"We were all safe, (but) the typhoon was really terrible, so many trees fallen," he said, adding that his boat had survived intact.

Vietnamese authorities were still assessing the damage on Friday morning, but the environment ministry reported five dead, and 57 houses collapsed in Gia Lai and neighbouring Dak Lak.

Nearly 3,000 more had their roofs blown off or were damaged, it said, while 11 boats or ships sank.

In the streets along Gia Lai's Quy Nhon beach, AFP journalists saw rescue workers and soldiers working with residents to clear uprooted trees, remove debris and collect sheet-metal roofs blown away in the night.

"This was a very big typhoon that hit us," Tran Ngo An, 64, told AFP.

"This was the second time I witnessed such a typhoon. The other one was ten years ago or so, but not that strong as compared to this."

The state power company said 1.6 million clients lost power as the typhoon smashed the central coast, but service to a third of them had been restored by Friday morning.

The fast-moving storm had already churned inland by morning with significantly weakened winds, but heavy rain was still forecast for much of the central coast, the national weather bureau said.

Vietnam is in one of the most active tropical cyclone regions on Earth and is typically affected by 10 typhoons or storms a year, but Kalmaegi was the 13th of 2025.