US President Donald Trump has said that the United States was in talks with China on tariffs, adding that he was confident the world's largest economies could make a deal to end a bitter trade war.

"Yeah, we're talking to China," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday.



"I would say they have reached out a number of times."

Trump confirmed that the talks had happened since he upped tariffs on China to a whopping 145 percent, after Beijing retaliated to his sweeping "Liberation Day" worldwide levies.

But Trump was cagey when asked if he had spoken directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, despite having dropped several hints in the past that he has.

"I've never said whether or not they've happened," he said when asked about talks with Xi. "It's just not appropriate."

Beijing did not immediately react to Trump's claims.

'Ball is in China's court''