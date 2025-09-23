Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa engaged in a wide-ranging dialogue on Monday with former CIA director David Petraeus in New York, addressing challenges from reconstruction and governance to sanctions and regional relations.

Recalling his experience leading the US troop surge in Iraq, Petraeus said he used to describe the mission as “hard but not hopeless” before asking the Syrian leader what gives him hope in his own difficult task.

“My mission in Syria is much more difficult than yours in Iraq,” Sharaa replied. “We faced massive destruction over the past years, but we are focusing on economic development and building capabilities. Ministers are chosen from business leaders and international experts who understand both the global and national economy. Syrians, by nature, are people of work and trade. So please lift the sanctions and see what we can do,” he appealed.

Petraeus said Sharaa’s vision validated earlier assessments. “This conversation has filled me with enormous hope. Your vision is powerful and clear. Your demeanour is very impressive as well. We wish you strength and wisdom in the difficult work ahead. We obviously hope for your success, inshallah, because at the end of the day, your success is our success.”

Asked about Syria’s unity and governance, Sharaa said the 11-day battle to topple the Bashar al Assad regime was fought “with mercy and forgiveness,” stressing that his current priority is security and stability by uniting the Syrian people and land and limiting weapons. He linked these efforts directly to economic revival.

Historic phase

On relations with the West, Sharaa said the collapse of the former regime opened “a new historic phase” with shared interests, but insisted that “sanctions imposed since 1979 now punish the people, not the regime,” calling for their removal. He recalled that US President Donald Trump had moved to ease restrictions, but urged Congress to lift them permanently.

Addressing Israel and Palestine’s Gaza, Sharaa dismissed speculation about Syria joining the Abraham Accords, saying his country differs from other signatories because it has suffered over 1,000 Israeli raids and incursions. He noted that Gaza’s devastation has made any broad normalisation with Israel impossible, though limited security arrangements could be considered.