New York — Each year, the opening of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) commences on September 9, however, the main events unfold during the "high-level week", from September 23-30 at UN Headquarters in New York.
The General Debate sees presidents, prime ministers, top diplomats, and business leaders convene for talks, negotiations, and networking.
According to the UN, this year's theme, "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights," emphasises reinvigorating multilateralism, accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and addressing global challenges amid geopolitical shifts, technological advancements, and climate urgency.
These leaders will be closely observed during the "high-level week".
US President Donald Trump
Trump is scheduled to deliver his first UN address since returning to office, speaking to world leaders on the morning of September 23.
Trump is set to return to the UNGA podium amidst his administration's current policies that affect multilateral institutions. These policies include global aid reductions and withdrawals from specific UN bodies.
In his first term (2017-2021), Trump addressed the UNGA four times, often stressing "America First" policies and criticising globalism.
He is expected to continue his stance on global policies and promote his efforts in settling what he claims to be "seven global conflicts in seven months," asserting that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Erdogan will maintain his objections to the UN's structure, advocating for its review under the banner: "the world is bigger than five".
He's expected to reiterate to world leaders that humanity's fate shouldn't rest solely with the five permanent UN Security Council members on pivotal global matters.
Given Israel's ongoing genocidal war in Gaza since October 2023, Palestine is expected to feature prominently in his UNGA address, following prior criticisms of the UN's handling of injustices there.
Erdogan aims to position Türkiye as a key advocate for Palestinian rights.
Expect strong condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he has likened to Hitler. There will also be demands for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, a hostage-prisoner swap deal, unhindered humanitarian aid delivery, reconstruction of Gaza, and broader global recognition of a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with Occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.
Syria's Ahmed al Sharaa
Al Sharaa is scheduled to speak at the General Debate, that will mark his UN debut and also make him the first Syrian president to participate in the UNGA since Noureddine al-Atassi did so in 1967.
Al Sharaa will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani and a high-level diplomatic delegation, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency.
Syrian delegation members have been granted an exemption from UN travel restrictions, which have been in place for over a decade.
The waiver occurs as the US aims to improve relations with Damascus after Bashar al-Assad's removal and reintegrate the nation into the Middle East.
On the sidelines of the UNGA, all Sharaa is expected to meet with various leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the "Turkish House" in New York.
Al Sharaa, is slated to address the 15th Annual Concordia Summit (September 22-24), focusing on rebuilding, global engagement, and partnerships.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Abbas will address world leaders via video after the United States revoked his visa last month.
This action has been criticised as a potential violation of the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement, which mandates that the US permit transit for officials invited by the UN.
This development follows a vote at the UNGA on Friday, where it was decided by 145 votes to 5, with six abstentions, to permit him to submit a pre-recorded video statement for the General Debate.
This also applies to any sessions during the UN General Assembly’s subsequent high-level week, during which leaders from countries worldwide traditionally address the assembly.
Abbas aimed to join a French-Saudi summit promoting a two-state solution. France, the UK, Canada, and Australia now recognise Palestine.
In his statement, Abbas will likely urge remaining countries to follow suit and condemn US and Israeli opposition. He is expected to launch strong criticism of Israel's policies, including illegal settlement expansion, land confiscation, and Israel's war on Gaza.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu is confirmed to address the UNGA on September 26, amid UN report that his country is committing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and heightened global tensions over Israel's attacks on Arab neighbours and beyond.
Netanyahu's address is expected to see diplomats from many countries stage a walkout at the General Assembly in protest against his policies on Palestine.
Demonstrations are planned across the US against Netanyahu's speech.
Netanyahu, who often uses maps and images, and employs defiant rhetoric rather than offering concessions in his UNGA speeches, is expected to strongly assert Israel's right to “self-defence.”
He is likely to frame the ongoing conflict in Gaza and strikes on neighbouring Arab states as essential for Israel's security.
He is expected to critique nations, notably France, the UK, and Canada, that have recognised the State of Palestine.
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Qatar's Emir, based on the provisional speaker list, is scheduled for the morning session on September 23, 2025, and his speech is expected to slam recently Israeli attack on Doha in which six people were assassinated, including five low-rung Hamas members.
That attack has fuelled wider anger among Middle Eastern nations and contributed to growing concern that the US commitment to protect Gulf Arab states may not be strong enough.
Al Thani's address is expected to focus on Israel’s war in Gaza and reaffirming Qatar's role as a mediator.
The Qatari leader is also expected to criticise the international community and the UN Security Council for their failure to act against Israel and enforce resolutions.
He is expected to back nations recognising Palestine and urge others to do likewise.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy is scheduled to address world leaders on September 23, hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and attend the Crimea Platform’s fifth summit on September 24.
Zelenskyy is expected to seek assistance to end his country's three-and-a-half-year conflict with Russia by pursuing stricter sanctions on Moscow and security guarantees from allies and partners.
He may highlight ongoing Russian escalations in attacks, tying them to violations of the UN Charter and demanding accountability for war crimes, including the return of annexed territories like Crimea.
The Ukrainian leader will likely continue his criticism of "half-hearted settlement plans" that he believes give Russia space to continue its war.
Zelenskyy is expected to reiterate his 10-point peace plan, which includes full Russian withdrawal, prisoner releases, nuclear safety, and food security.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Traditionally the first speaker after the UN officials, President Lula will represent a major Global South voice, advocating for UN reforms, climate action, democracy, and Palestine.
Lula is expected to criticise the United States, given their diverging views on Jair Bolsonaro's trial.
Trump, an ally of former Brazilian leader, has imposed several sanctions on Brazil, including a 50 percent tariff hike and the suspension of visas for Supreme Federal Court justices and Executive branch officials.
President Lula is expected to advocate for greater funding from affluent countries for tropical forest conservation and press for bolder global targets on emissions and energy transitions.
Lula may use the UNGA podium to criticise Washington for its military activities in areas such as the southern Caribbean. The US states that these activities are intended to target drug cartels, but Venezuela views them as a plan to topple its government.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa is scheduled to address world leaders on September 23. He is expected to advocate for strong multilateralism, the peaceful resolution of conflicts, and the consistent protection of human rights for all.
He will convey a clear message from the Global South, enhanced by South Africa’s current position as Chair of the G20.
He will address pressing international issues, including the Israeli war on Gaza, conflicts in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the war in Ukraine, and other geopolitical tensions.
In his address to the 79th session of the UNGA in 2024, Ramaphosa drew a comparison between the plight of Palestinians and South Africa's history of apartheid.
In his forthcoming speech, he is expected to strongly condemn Israel's actions in Gaza, advocate for Palestinian rights, and support his country's case at the International Court of Justice, which argues Israel is committing "genocide" and "war crimes" in besieged Gaza.
Ramaphosa has consistently advocated for permanent seats for Africa on the UN Security Council as part of a broader call for UN reform. He is expected to stand firm on this position, which is also reflected in the African Union's long-standing stance, known as the Ezulwini Consensus.