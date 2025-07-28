When most people speak of hunger, they mean something transitory: a rumble in the stomach before lunch, the discomfort of skipping breakfast. In Gaza, hunger is not a passing feeling but forced starvation is a daily reality for over two million people. It is a condition imposed by Israel’s siege, deepened by displacement, and sharpened by war.

The Israeli occupation does not only kill with strikes and bombs; it kills slowly, through the stomach. It kills through queues, through the erosion of dignity, turning bread into a battlefield and a single lentil into a luxury.

Massacres at food distribution sites in Gaza are happening almost daily. As of July 13, the UN confirmed that 875 Palestinians had been killed while trying to access food, 201 along aid routes and the rest at distribution points. Thousands more have been injured.

The hunger in Gaza is not only about a lack of calories; it is about humiliation.

Khaled Hamdan, a 39-year-old former construction worker, used to live in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City. After October 7, 2023, he was displaced to a tent in the Rimal district, in the west. Now unemployed, he relies on help from relatives living abroad. “Bread is no longer bread,” he says. “It’s a battle.”

In this economy of scarcity, people are forced to make impossible choices. They ration food, skip meals, and scavenge for what they can.

“Our daily meal? Usually just one. A piece of stale bread with a little oil, or falafel. This once-popular dish has become the poor man’s refuge,” he tells TRT World.

He recounts a visit to a flour distribution centre near the border where survival is no longer instinctual but heroic.

Hunger sneaks into the body, attacking one organ after the other. Blurry vision, often blamed on unsteady cameras, has other causes here. People struggle to see clearly, not just from an illness, but exacerbated by hunger.

“Just a few days ago, I was helping my daughter review her old textbooks so she wouldn’t forget what she’d learned as school has been suspended for two years, but I couldn’t see the words. My eyesight has deteriorated. It's hunger. The deprivation. The occupation is starving us,” Hamdan says.

Hunger in Gaza doesn’t merely waste the body. It dulls the mind, disrupts sleep, and silences the future. In the camps, people walk slowly, their movements heavy, their spirits flattened. There are no plans. No ambitions. Only one question: Where will we eat from?

Even dreams, Hamdan says, are haunted:

“Sometimes I dream of a big meal, a plate full of meat and bread. But I wake up hungrier than before. Sleep is no longer rest; it’s an extension of deprivation.”

His children often ask him for things he can’t provide. “I pretend that they don’t exist in the markets, but they do. I lie because I can’t afford it. And they know I’m lying. I can see it in their eyes.”

The World Food Programme warns that current conditions have made humanitarian operations nearly impossible. The deliberate starvation of civilians as a method of warfare constitutes a war crime.

Prohibitively expensive eggs

People in Gaza do not eat as others eat. Most survive on falafel that was once a symbol of simple pleasure, has become a means of survival.

Some families attempt to cook sumaqqiya, a traditional stew made with chard, chickpeas, and tahini, but now it is made without meat, and often without tahini.

In other homes, the menu consists of little more than watery soup or canned beans.

These meals do little to sustain a body, and can even cause long-term harm. But few have the luxury to think long-term. The goal is simple: make it to tomorrow.

Fruit has become fantasy.

A kilogram of figs now costs $40. Grapes: the same. A single watermelon goes for $20. “Banned,” some say, half-jokingly, of produce.

Eggs are now rare enough to be considered a delicacy. A single egg can cost as much as $7. “Whoever buys an egg today is buying gold,” one displaced man says, with a bitter laugh.