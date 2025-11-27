United States President Donald Trump urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday to dial back her remarks on Taiwan following a phone call from Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing officials briefed on the matter.

The unusual sequence of conversations has raised concerns in Tokyo about Washington's willingness to prioritise trade stability with Beijing over regional security tensions.

Xi, angered by Takaichi's recent warning that Japan could join a military response if China attacked Taiwan, spent nearly half of an hour-long call pressing Trump on Beijing's claim to the self-governing island.

Chinese officials framed Taiwan's "return to China" as a key pillar of the post–World War II order and underlined the shared responsibility of Washington and Beijing to maintain global stability.

Later the same day, Trump spoke with Takaichi and advised her to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing over Taiwan's sovereignty.

While he did not ask her to retract her comments, his request to "lower the volume" troubled Japanese officials, who viewed it as a signal that Taiwan-related friction could endanger a recently reached US-China trade detente.

That agreement includes a Chinese commitment to buy more American farm products — a politically sensitive issue for Trump, who has repeatedly promoted agricultural purchases as a victory for US farmers.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Trump praised relations with China and highlighted the benefits for US agriculture.

"The United States' relationship with China is very good, and that's also very good for Japan, who is our dear and close ally," he said. "Anything good for our farmers is good for me," he added.

Japan has not yet officially commented on the call.

Taiwan Strait status quo