China warned on Wednesday it would "crush" any foreign attempts to interfere over Taiwan, after Japan announced plans to deploy missiles on an island near the self-ruled Taiwan.

"We have a firm will, strong determination and a strong ability to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Peng Qingen, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told a regular press conference, in a response to a question on the planned deployment.

"We will crush all foreign interference."

Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it.