ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
China warns it will ‘crush’ foreign interference after Japan’s missile plan near Taiwan
Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it.
China warns it will ‘crush’ foreign interference after Japan’s missile plan near Taiwan
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Chinese and Taiwanese flags / Reuters
November 26, 2025

China warned on Wednesday it would "crush" any foreign attempts to interfere over Taiwan, after Japan announced plans to deploy missiles on an island near the self-ruled Taiwan.

"We have a firm will, strong determination and a strong ability to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Peng Qingen, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told a regular press conference, in a response to a question on the planned deployment.

"We will crush all foreign interference."

Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it.

RECOMMENDED

The island's government rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

"Japan's deployment of offensive weapons in areas adjacent to China's Taiwan region is extremely dangerous, deliberately creating regional tensions and provoking military confrontation," Peng said.

RelatedTRT World - Taiwan's 'return' to China key to post World War II order, Xi tells Trump
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance