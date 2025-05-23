Rescuers have hoisted 79 miners who were stuck in a gold mine outside Johannesburg but more than 100 were still trapped underground, the mine's operator said on Friday.

At least 260 miners were trapped underground on Thursday at the Kloof gold mine, 60 kilometres (37 miles) west of Johannesburg, after a hoist used to access the shaft was damaged in an accident, the mining company Sibanye-Stillwater said.

The first phase of the rescue had brought 79 people to the surface by 1:30 pm (1130 GMT), it said in a statement.

"Employees still underground have been provided with food and will be hoisted to surface as soon as the shaft safety examination has been completed," it added.

The gold mine is one of the deepest operated by the South Africa-headquartered company.

Desperate relatives of the miners waited outside the site on Friday evening, images broadcast on local television showed.