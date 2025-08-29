A plan meticulously crafted over two decades

E1 has long been a diplomatic flashpoint. And Israel has been using it as a bargaining tool against Palestinians.

Successive US presidents have cautioned it would derail peace talks. In 2012, US intervention halted Israel's E1 advancement after Palestine's UN status upgrade.



But Israel, emboldened by recent regional gains and US tacit support, now views the E1 plan as potentially viable.

The E1 settlement plan is by no means a new one, Nizar Farsakh, a former adviser to Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas, tells TRT World.



"The E1 plan has been around for almost two decades, and it was mostly used as a defiance against calls for a settlement freeze," says Farsakh, who is also a lecturer at George Washington University in Washington DC and a key member of the Palestinian negotiations with Israel.

Netanyahu approved the plan to appease his hard-line and notorious ministers such as Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, says Farsakh, adding, "It seems this time it is in response to several European states declaring that they plan to recognise the State of Palestine."

On May 28, 2024, Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced recognition of Palestine. Slovenia followed suit on June 4, 2024.



France has announced it will recognise Palestine in September 2025. The UK and Canada have announced conditional recognition of Palestine by September 2025.



Malta has stated it will recognise Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September 2025, while San Marino has announced a process of gradual recognition of Palestine, aiming to complete it by the end of 2025.



Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Finland are among European nations signalling a positive inclination towards recognising Palestinian sovereignty.



For Palestine, Israel's E1 plan is an existential threat, and its leadership has made it unequivocally clear that it will not compromise on this issue when it comes to the sovereignty of their state.



"They (the Palestinians) are willing to entertain a special administrative regime that allows movement and access for economic and religious reasons, but sovereignty will need to be Palestinian, and it needs to be contiguous with the rest of the state," Farsakh says.



"That is, it cannot be an exclave the way Mount Scopus was for Israel in the period between the two wars, 1948 -1967," he says, referring to a mountain in Jerusalem that received special protection by the UN within a Jordanian-held territory.

Broader dangers of 'Eretz Israel'



Aside from the E1 plan, another vicious Israeli project that could drag the entire Arab world into chaos and bloodshed is the settler-colonial "Eretz Israel" plan.



This plan, along with the E1 settlements project, not only endangers the prospects of a two-state solution but also threatens the prospects of peace in the entire region between Israel and Arab countries, including those that have already signed peace treaties with Israel, most notably Jordan and Egypt.



"Even the minimalist version of Eretz Israel would entail occupying new Arab lands. Therefore, Arab states could argue that reference to 'Greater Israel' is considered a threat and is therefore illegal according to international law," Farsakh says.



Farsakh cautions that disunity among Arab states could hinder resistance if Israel occupies more Arab territories.



"In general, Arab countries have not united in a fight since the 1973 war when Egypt and Syria coordinated secretly with other Arab states to conduct a surprise attack on Israel. The Gulf War coalition in 1991 was coordinated and led by the US in which the Arab states were torn between supporting Kuwait and fighting Iraq," he says.



"Now, as to Israel occupying more Arab lands, I can see it happening in southern Lebanon up to the Litani River and several parts of Syria as I don't think their armies are capable of confronting Israel."



Occupying parts of Jordan presents unique challenges, primarily due to its strategic importance to the US, he says.



"As to Jordan, the Israeli right has always claimed that both sides of the Jordan River should be Israeli but executing that won't be simple. Again, the Jordanian army is not a match to the Israeli one, but Jordan is an important asset for the Americans," Farsakh says.



He warns Israel might occupy water-rich areas belonging to Jordan and Syria, citing security concerns as justification for more land grab.