AFRICA
2 min read
Children among 150 young Sudanese abducted by paramilitary RSF in South Kordofan: Medics
RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo said on Monday that his forces and allied groups had agreed to an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that includes a halt to all hostile actions for three months.
Children among 150 young Sudanese abducted by paramilitary RSF in South Kordofan: Medics
A Chadian soldier walks beside Sudanese refugees from Al Fasher as UNHCR transports them from Tine to the Tuloum camp in Chad, November 21 2025. / Reuters
November 25, 2025

More than 150 young men and children have been kidnapped by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in South Kordofan state, a Sudanese medical group said on Tuesday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that RSF militants and allied forces of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM)’s al-Hilou faction attacked the Al-Zallataya mine in Al-Abbasiya, northeast of South Kordofan, “in the first blatant violation of a unilateral humanitarian truce” declared by the rebel group.

RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said on Monday that his forces and allied groups have agreed to an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that includes a halt to all hostile actions for three months.

“More than 150 young men and underage children were forcibly abducted for the purpose of recruitment, in a direct assault on civilians that amounts to war crimes and grave violations of international humanitarian law,” the medical group said.

RECOMMENDED

It noted that another forced recruitment operation had been launched by the RSF in the same town, amid looting of the town and its marketplace.

The medics held the SPLM and the RSF fully responsible for the abduction and called on the international community and relevant regional bodies to immediately intervene to end the RSF violations in the region.

Since April 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance