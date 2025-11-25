More than 150 young men and children have been kidnapped by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in South Kordofan state, a Sudanese medical group said on Tuesday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that RSF militants and allied forces of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM)’s al-Hilou faction attacked the Al-Zallataya mine in Al-Abbasiya, northeast of South Kordofan, “in the first blatant violation of a unilateral humanitarian truce” declared by the rebel group.

RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said on Monday that his forces and allied groups have agreed to an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that includes a halt to all hostile actions for three months.

“More than 150 young men and underage children were forcibly abducted for the purpose of recruitment, in a direct assault on civilians that amounts to war crimes and grave violations of international humanitarian law,” the medical group said.