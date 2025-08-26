WORLD
1 min read
Syria condemns Israeli assaults on its territory, urges international action to stop violations
Damascus affirms ‘legitimate and inalienable right to defend its land and people by all means guaranteed under international law’.
Syria condemns Israeli assaults on its territory, urges international action to stop violations
Syria denounced on Tuesday recent Israeli assaults on its territory / AP
August 26, 2025

Syria denounced on Tuesday recent Israeli assaults on its territory, affirming its right to defend its land and people by all means guaranteed under international law.

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said one person was killed in Israeli shelling of the village of Tranja in southwestern Syria, decrying Israel’s “arrest campaigns against civilians in the town of Suwayseh, and their continued illegal deployment in Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and the buffer zone.”

“These aggressive practices represent a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and relevant Security Council resolutions, and constitute a direct threat to peace and security in the region,” it said.

Recommended

The ministry called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to “take urgent action to put an end to these ongoing violations.”

Throughout August, the Israeli army carried out four incursions into Quneitra province in southwestern Syria, the latest of which took place early on Tuesday, during which one person was killed.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict