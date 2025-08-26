Syria denounced on Tuesday recent Israeli assaults on its territory, affirming its right to defend its land and people by all means guaranteed under international law.

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said one person was killed in Israeli shelling of the village of Tranja in southwestern Syria, decrying Israel’s “arrest campaigns against civilians in the town of Suwayseh, and their continued illegal deployment in Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and the buffer zone.”

“These aggressive practices represent a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and relevant Security Council resolutions, and constitute a direct threat to peace and security in the region,” it said.