As the global spotlight shifts to the rising military exchanges between Israel and Iran, Palestinians in Gaza continue to face new waves of bombardment, starvation, and death.

Millions of Palestinians in Gaza faced relentless Israeli attacks even as prospects of a ceasefire faded amid Tel Aviv’s opening of the Iran front that has seen both sides trade missile and drone strikes since Friday morning.

The developments ran contrary to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s public acknowledgement of a potential opening for a ceasefire and hostage release deal—possibly tied to a US-proposed 60-day truce.

Netanyahu claimed readiness to proceed with negotiations, but his government simultaneously intensified strikes across Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

At least 42 Palestinians were killed in a single day on June 14, many of them while waiting for food near aid distribution sites.

In total, more than 100 people have reportedly been killed at food lines since late May, painting a dire picture of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

Death while seeking aid across Gaza

The last four days saw dozens of Palestinians killed as they gathered near aid points in Gaza City, Rafah, Khan Younis, and Beit Lahia.

On June 14 alone, Israeli fire killed 27 aid-seekers, and Gaza’s civil defence agency later reported 41 dead—more than half while queuing for food.

“Forty-one people were martyred due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, 23 of whom were waiting for aid,” Mohammad al-Mughayyir, an official from the agency, told AFP.

The attacks targeted tents, mosques, and makeshift shelters where displaced civilians had sought refuge.

On June 15, five more people were gunned down near food lines in central and southern Gaza, including at US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites.

Critics accuse the foundation of facilitating forced displacement while failing to provide access to aid. The UN and major aid groups have refused to cooperate with the foundation over concerns it was designed to cater to Israeli military objectives.

"GHF, I think it's fair to say, has been, from a principled humanitarian standpoint, a failure," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told a press briefing in Geneva.

"They are not doing what a humanitarian operation should do, which is providing aid to people where they are, in a safe and secure manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, Egyptian authorities blocked a Global March to Gaza organised by activists hoping to reach the Rafah border crossing.

Several were detained, expelled, or denied entry as Egypt cracked down on pro-Palestine demonstrations amid growing regional solidarity.