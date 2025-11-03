Israeli police arrested outgoing Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi and retired Colonel Matan Solomesh, the army’s former chief military prosecutor, as part of an inquiry into the leak of a video showing Israeli soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman military prison in southern Israel, local media reported on Monday.

Tomer-Yerushalmi was detained on suspicion of obstruction of justice and breach of trust, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said.

She was interrogated on accusations of obstructing the investigation, leaking classified material and giving false testimony after being linked to the release of the footage. Police say she lied to two chiefs of staff, the Supreme Court, defendants and the public.

KAN said messages and testimony in police possession indicate Solomesh knew Tomer-Yerushalmi was behind the leak but failed to report it when an internal probe was launched.

Court extends Tomer-Yerushalmi’s detention

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth said Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court decided to extend the military prosecutor’s detention by three days.

Judge Shelly Kotin said the suspicions against Tomer-Yerushalmi include fraud and breach of trust, abuse of power, obstruction of justice and disclosure of information by a public servant.

“The duration of the investigation, the personal circumstances of the suspect and the findings of the initial examination indicate that the investigation should be allowed to continue while she remains in custody,” she added in her decision.

Yedioth Ahronoth said police also requested a five-day extension of Solomesh’s detention as part of the investigation.

Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned on Friday, ending a term that began in 2021, amid the uproar over who leaked the video, which triggered local and international outrage and calls to shut down the notorious Sde Teiman jail.