Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian this week approved a legislation, which effectively ends Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over the nation’s nuclear programme.

The move came after the US carried out unprecedented strikes on Iran’s major nuclear facilities, which Washington claims pushed back Tehran’s plans by up to two years.

Iran, a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), says that it has the right to develop a peaceful nuclear programme.

But Israel, which has not signed the NPT, and some Western countries accuse Tehran of attempting to build a nuclear bomb through uranium enrichment.

After Iran’s latest move to suspend cooperation with the nuclear watchdog, experts in Western capitals and Israel are deliberating on Tehran's next move – from potentially withdrawing from the NPT to seeking negotiations with the US and European states for another nuclear deal.

Ghoncheh Tazmini, a Canadian-Iranian political analyst and writer of several books on Iranian politics, feels that the suspension of IAEA cooperation does not signal that Iran is planning to pull out of the NPT.

“(Instead) it reflects a profound breakdown of trust born of coercion and armed aggression, not treaty rejectionism,” Tazmini tells TRT World.

Iran had called for a nuclear weapons‑free Middle East and cooperated with the IAEA, allowing inspections of its facilities.

But, Tazmini adds, its goodwill was met with Israeli sabotage operations, the assassination of its scientists, cyber‑attacks, Western sanctions and lately military strikes while even actual talks with the US were underway, according to Tazmini.

All this behaviour emanating from Israel and its allies has “eroded” principles of trust and good faith, forcing Tehran to react by suspending its cooperation with the international nuclear watchdog, she says.

“Iran’s mistrust of Western-led institutions is not a rejection of transparency or non-proliferation. It reflects a major crisis of trust in international norms and institutions, exacerbated by coercive diplomacy and repeated violations of Iranian sovereignty,” Tazmini says.

“The question we should be asking is not whether Iran will suspend cooperation, but whether the global order offers Iran any credible incentive, protection, or guarantee in return for its cooperation — one that cannot be unilaterally overturned. So far, it hasn’t.”

A softer withdrawal from the NPT?

Other experts assess Tehran’s IAEA suspension as a measured response to Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear facilities, which some see as a clear violation of international law that forbids any state to attack nuclear facilities of other countries.

In 2009, IAEA members – including the US, the UK and France – unanimously adopted a decision, which prohibited “armed attack or threat of attack against nuclear installations, during operation or under construction” devoted to peaceful purposes. So far, the IAEA has not found enough evidence that Iran’s nuclear programme aims to build an atomic bomb.

“Iran chose not to take the most serious decision of leaving the NPT, but for now sufficed with a decision one level below it,” says Omer Ozgul, an expert on Iranian security policies and a former Turkish army officer, who had worked as a military attache in Tehran in late 2010s and early 2020s.

Mohammed Eslami, an Iranian academic and professor of international relations at the University of Minho, sees Iran’s move as “a softer version of withdrawal from the NPT” because the end of IAEA supervision of Tehran’s nuclear programme is a big deal for the international community.