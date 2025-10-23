The United States has carried out another strike on a vessel allegedly engaged in "narco-trafficking" in the Eastern Pacific, said Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Hegseth said the "lethal kinetic strike" targeted a vessel "operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO)."

US intelligence indicated that the vessel was transiting along a "known narco-trafficking route" and was carrying narcotics, he said.

"Three male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike," he added.