Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has decried a Western-backed resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying it disrupted Tehran's cooperation with the agency.
"With this action and disregard for Iran's interactions and goodwill, these countries have tarnished the IAEA's credibility and independence and are disrupting the process of interactions and cooperation between the agency and Iran," said Araghchi, according to a foreign ministry statement on Thursday.
The Board of Governors of the UN’s nuclear watchdog on Thursday approved a resolution requesting information and access from Iran regarding its nuclear facilities that came under attack and its enriched uranium stockpiles.
The resolution on Iran's nuclear facilities and uranium stockpiles, submitted by the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, known as the E3, along with the United States, was approved by the IAEA Board of Governors.
It stated that Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles, which have not been subject to IAEA verification for more than five months, continue to be a serious cause for concern.
It emphasised that Iran must fulfil its obligations under United Nations Security Council resolutions, and called on Tehran to grant access to the nuclear facilities that came under US attack in June and provide information on its enriched uranium stockpiles.
The resolution requested IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi to submit reports to the Board of Governors on the implementation of all relevant provisions of Iran's NPT Safeguards Agreement and the six UNSC resolutions reinstated under the "snapback" mechanism, including information verifying Iran's uranium stockpile.
The resolution also called on Iran to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Additional Protocol it signed on 18 December 18 2003, and to fully implement this measure without delay.