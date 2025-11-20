Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has decried a Western-backed resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying it disrupted Tehran's cooperation with the agency.

"With this action and disregard for Iran's interactions and goodwill, these countries have tarnished the IAEA's credibility and independence and are disrupting the process of interactions and cooperation between the agency and Iran," said Araghchi, according to a foreign ministry statement on Thursday.

The Board of Governors of the UN’s nuclear watchdog on Thursday approved a resolution requesting information and access from Iran regarding its nuclear facilities that came under attack and its enriched uranium stockpiles.

The resolution on Iran's nuclear facilities and uranium stockpiles, submitted by the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, known as the E3, along with the United States, was approved by the IAEA Board of Governors.

It stated that Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles, which have not been subject to IAEA verification for more than five months, continue to be a serious cause for concern.