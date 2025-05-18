Romanians are casting ballots on Sunday in a tense presidential runoff in a high-stakes election rerun that could determine the geopolitical direction of the European Union and the NATO member country.

Sunday’s race pits front-runner George Simion, the 38-year-old leader of the right-wing Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, or AUR, against incumbent Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan. It comes months after the cancellation of the previous election plunged Romania into its worst political crisis in decades.

Polls opened at 7 am (0400 GMT) local time and will close at 9 pm (1800 GMT).

Romanians abroad have been able to vote since Friday at polling stations set up in other countries, and more than 730,000 have already cast ballots.

Romania’s political landscape was upended last year when a top court voided the previous election after conservative independent politician, Calin Georgescu, topped first-round polls.

Years of endemic corruption and growing anger toward Romania’s political establishment have fueled a surge in support for anti-establishment figures, reflecting a broader pattern across Europe.

Both Simion and Dan have made their political careers railing against Romania’s old political class.

Most recent local surveys indicate the runoff will be tight, after earlier ones showed Simion holding a lead over Dan, a 55-year-old mathematician who rose to prominence as a civic activist fighting against illegal real estate projects.

Turnout is typically higher in the final round of Romanian presidential elections and is expected to play a decisive role in the outcome on Sunday. In the first round on May 4, the final turnout stood at 9.5 million, or 53 percent of eligible voters, according to official electoral data.

Dan founded the reformist Save Romania Union party in 2016 but later left, and is running independently on a pro-EU ticket reaffirming Western ties, support for Ukraine and fiscal reform.