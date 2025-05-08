President Donald Trump has said that the US and the UK have reached a "breakthrough" trade deal.

"This morning, I'm thrilled to announce that we have reached a breakthrough trade deal with the United Kingdom," Trump said at the White House on Thursday.

He said the deal with the UK is the first in a series of trade agreements that his administration has been negotiating over the past four weeks.

"With this deal, the UK joins the United States in affirming that reciprocity and fairness is an essential and vital principle of international trade," he added.

The UK will reduce numerous non-tariff barriers that "unfairly discriminated against American products," Trump said.

The deal will involve billions of dollars of American exports, including American beef, ethanol and other agricultural products, he said. "They'll also be fast-tracking American goods through their customs process, so our exports go to a very, very quick form of approval, and there won't be any red tape."

Trump said everyone wants to make a deal with the US. "And we're doing that, and we're making, we're going to make fair deals. I'm just honoured that this was the first one," he added.

'Really fantastic, historic day'

UK premier UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it is a "really fantastic, historic day" in which the countries can announce this deal.