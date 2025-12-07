Talks with US representatives on a peace plan for Ukraine have been constructive but not easy, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday ahead of his planned consultations with European leaders in coming days.

Zelenskyy held a call on Saturday with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and is expected to meet French, British and German leaders on Monday in London. Further talks are planned in Brussels.

"The American representatives know the basic Ukrainian positions," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "The conversation was constructive, although not easy."

Trump has said that ending Russia's war in Ukraine, now nearing its fourth year, remains his toughest foreign policy challenge.