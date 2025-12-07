WORLD
Ukraine's peace talks with US constructive but not easy: Zelenskyy
Trump says ending Russia's war in Ukraine, now nearing its fourth year, remains his toughest foreign policy challenge.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he waits to welcome a foreign dignitary in Kiev, Ukraine, December 4, 2025. / Reuters
December 7, 2025

Talks with US representatives on a peace plan for Ukraine have been constructive but not easy, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday ahead of his planned consultations with European leaders in coming days.

Zelenskyy held a call on Saturday with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and is expected to meet French, British and German leaders on Monday in London. Further talks are planned in Brussels.

"The American representatives know the basic Ukrainian positions," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "The conversation was constructive, although not easy."

Trump has said that ending Russia's war in Ukraine, now nearing its fourth year, remains his toughest foreign policy challenge.

Despite US mediation and periodic high-level contacts, progress in the peace talks has been slow, with disputes over security guarantees for Kiev and the status of Russian-occupied territory still unresolved.

Moscow says it is open to negotiations and blames Kiev and the West for blocking peace, while Ukraine and its allies say Russia is stalling and using diplomacy to entrench its gains.

European leaders have backed a step-by-step diplomatic process for Ukraine, tied to long-term security guarantees and sustained military aid.

Trump, however, has focused on rapid deal-making and burden-sharing, and diplomats warn that any talks remain fragile and vulnerable to shifts in US politics.

