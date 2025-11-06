A senior German defence official has said that Berlin should consider purchasing drones from Türkiye to strengthen its military capabilities, citing Ankara as a “strong NATO ally” despite political differences, according to comments made to DW Turkish.
The remarks come as Germany re-evaluates its defence strategy amid growing security challenges stemming from the war in Ukraine and tensions with China.
The official, who works for the German Armed Forces procurement agency (BAAINBw), told DW Turkish that global instability has left Berlin with “fewer reliable partners” and that cooperation with Türkiye could be mutually beneficial.
“Despite our differences, when we speak of Türkiye, we are talking about a militarily strong and capable NATO partner,” the official said. “Both sides can learn from and benefit each other.”
The official added Germany “does not have the luxury of many options,” stressing that pragmatic defence cooperation should take precedence over political disagreements.
Türkiye’s drone industry gains global attention
Türkiye has rapidly emerged as one of the world’s leading drone producers, developing a diverse fleet of combat and reconnaissance UAVs that have reshaped modern warfare.
Its Bayraktar TB2, built by Baykar, has been deployed in conflicts from Ukraine to Libya, earning a reputation for precision, affordability and battlefield effectiveness.
Larger, next-generation systems like Baykar’s Akinci and Turkish Aerospace’s Aksungur have also entered service, offering long-endurance strike capabilities and advanced payload integration. These platforms are increasingly exported to NATO and non-NATO countries alike, underscoring Türkiye’s growing influence in global defence markets.
Ankara’s push for defence self-sufficiency — driven by technology localisation and domestic production — has turned drone manufacturing into the flagship of its military-industrial complex. The industry’s success has drawn attention even from traditional arms producers, including several in Europe, where drone programs have lagged behind.
German defence analysts say interest in Turkish drones reflects a broader shift in European procurement strategy, as nations seek cost-effective, battle-tested systems that can be deployed quickly.