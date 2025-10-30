EUROPE
3 min read
Germany wants Türkiye in EU: Chancellor Merz
Merz expressed satisfaction with Türkiye’s decision to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft and thanked Erdogan for fostering peace in Gaza.
Germany wants Türkiye in EU: Chancellor Merz
Germany to pursue closer cooperation with Türkiye on security policy. / Reuters
October 30, 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said Berlin desires to see Ankara in the European Union, noting Türkiye's role in foreign policy.

Merz said on Thursday that he told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he seeks to launch a strategic dialogue on the issue at the European level and that they discussed the Copenhagen criteria.

President Erdogan, however, responded by saying that if Türkiye is assessed by the Copenhagen criteria, Ankara has its own “Ankara criteria”, which guide its engagement with Europe and the world.

“We want to continue these discussions going forward,” said Merz, who visited Türkiye as the chancellor for the first time, said in a news conference with Erdogan in the capital Ankara.

Noting that the world has entered “a new geopolitical phase where major powers will shape global politics”, he added, “As a German and European, we must deepen strategic partnerships, and Türkiye cannot be excluded.”

“Türkiye is a very important actor in all foreign policy and security matters that concern us," he added.

He vowed that Germany would pursue closer cooperation with Türkiye on security policy.

Peace in Gaza

Noting that the Gaza situation was also discussed, Merz said, “The release of hostages and progress on the ceasefire is very positive. For the first time, there is hope for lasting peace.”

Thanking Erdogan for Türkiye’s role in fostering peace in Gaza, he added, “This process would not have been possible without Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt, and the US. Thank you for making it happen.”

RECOMMENDED

Merz underlined that Germany will do its utmost to maintain peace, noting that German officers have been deployed to a civilian-military centre in southern Israel for the first time.

On a question about whether Germany’s unwavering support for Israel is due to its guilt over the Holocaust, Merz said, “The federal government has stood by Israel since its founding. It has become a refuge for millions of Jews, many of whom survived the Holocaust. Germany will always stand with Israel. This does not mean we support every government decision without criticism; previous governments have also voiced concerns.”

Eurofighter Typhoon

Merz expressed satisfaction with Türkiye’s decision to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

“We agree on one point: these aircraft will serve our shared security,” he stated.

“We will launch a renewed strategic dialogue and engage in closer cooperation in the field of security policies, for example, on the purchase of Eurofighter aircraft, which we have mentioned before.

Referring to the Labour Agreement between Türkiye and Germany, marking its 64th anniversary today, Merz expressed his gratitude to those who came to Germany to work, saying that without these people, “Germany would not have been able to achieve its economic development in the same way 60 years ago.”

Responding to a question about increasing xenophobia in Europe, Merz stated that Germany and Europe fight it “regardless of the cause,” adding that Germany is responsible for protecting all people without discrimination based on religion or ethnicity.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas does not have nukes, Israel does: Erdogan urges Berlin to act tough on Tel Aviv

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group