The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) has issued a forecast for potential rain across much of the country as the death toll rose in Sumatra from severe flooding and landslides.

The forecast was issued after BMKG recorded increased rainfall in various regions on Monday and said several cities were at risk of experiencing extreme weather, Kompas TV reported.

On Monday, the country's National Disaster Management Agency said the number of deaths from ongoing floods and landslides climbed to 502, with 508 still missing.

The latest figure brought the death toll from flooding across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Sri Lanka to more than 1,000.