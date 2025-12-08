The United States, Israel and Qatar held a trilateral meeting in New York Sunday, sources told US news outlet Axios, months after Israeli jets conducted an air strike in Doha, unsuccessfully targeting Hamas leadership.

Two sources told Axios it was "the highest level meeting between the countries since the deal to end the war in Gaza, for which Qatar served as a key mediator".

The White House did not immediately confirm the meeting.

Axios reported White House envoy Steve Witkoff hosted the meeting, with Mossad spy chief David Barnea representing Israel and an unnamed senior Qatari official in attendance.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, helped broker a comprehensive ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which remains delicate as both Israel and Hamas accuse each other of breaching its terms.

Fragile ceasefire