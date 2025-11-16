The United Nations aid chief has described the suffering of displaced civilians in Sudan's North Darfur state as "unspeakable," saying more than half of the fleeing survivors are children.

"Unspeakable suffering in Tawila. Over half of the fleeing survivors are children," Tom Fletcher said on Sunday in a post on X.

"One injured woman I met walked into the camp after surviving an attack, carrying her friend's starving child," he added. "They're asking the world if help is coming."

The UN relief agency said in a Facebook post that Fletcher visited Tawila and "met and spoke to women who fled Al Fasher only a few weeks ago."

He said the displaced Sudanese "carry terrifying stories of brutal violence. The world has not protected them. We must do better."

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Fletcher visited Al Geneina in West Darfur and Zalingei in Central Darfur.

Earlier this week, Fletcher flew into Port Sudan in eastern Sudan, where he met with the head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al Burhan.