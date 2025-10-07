POLITICS
2 min read
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Maduro claims local group sought to plant explosives at US mission to fuel tensions with Washington.
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Maduro blames 'terrorist group' for failed attack on US embassy in Caracas / Reuters
October 7, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that security forces had foiled what he called a "false flag" plot by local terrorists to plant explosives at the US embassy in Caracas.

Speaking on his weekly television programme on Monday, Maduro said two sources — whom he did not identify — "agreed on the possibility that a local terrorist group placed an explosive device at the US embassy in Caracas" in an attempt to escalate tensions between Venezuela and the United States.

Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela’s dialogue delegation, said earlier that Caracas had warned Washington of "a serious threat" from extremists who had "attempted to plant lethal explosives at the US embassy."

"We have reinforced security measures at this diplomatic mission," Rodriguez added.

Maduro said the US embassy remained protected "despite all the differences we have had with the governments of the United States."

Caracas and Washington severed diplomatic ties in 2019, and the embassy has since been largely deserted except for local staff.

Tensions over drug trafficking

Maduro accused Washington of using its counter-narcotics campaign as a pretext for aggression.

"The imperialists want to turn drug trafficking into an excuse for military provocation," he said.

Recommended

The United States has made Venezuela a focus of its anti-drug operations, even though most narcotics entering the country originate in or transit through Mexico.

US President Donald Trump has dispatched warships and aircraft to the Caribbean and authorised strikes on boats off Venezuela’s coast that Washington claims were carrying drugs bound for the United States. At least 21 people have been killed in the attacks.

"We’re stopping drugs at a level that nobody’s ever seen," Trump told sailors in Virginia on Sunday.

Maduro countered that the US’s true goal was "regime change."

RelatedTRT World - Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action

Diplomatic rift widens

The developments came as the New York Times reported that Trump had instructed his special envoy Richard Grenell to halt diplomatic outreach to Maduro after frustration over the Venezuelan leader’s refusal to cede power.

US officials have said the administration is exploring military contingency plans.

Washington is also offering a $50 million reward for Maduro’s arrest, accusing him of ties to drug cartels and criminal networks.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding