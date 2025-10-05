US forces hit another vessel allegedly carrying illegal drugs off the coast of Venezuela on Saturday evening, US President Donald Trump said, adding that the US would also start looking at drug trafficking occurring on land.
Trump made the comment on Sunday during a speech at Naval Station Norfolk, next to the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.
It was not immediately clear if he was referencing a strike announced Friday by US War Secretary (Defense Secretary) Pete Hegseth.
"In recent weeks, the Navy has supported our mission to blow the cartel terrorists the hell out of the water ... we did another one last night. Now we just can't find any," Trump said.
At least 21 people have been killed in the strikes so far, according to US officials.
The White House says the strikes, which have blown up at least four boats so far, are stopping drugs from reaching the United States.
Military action on land?
Trump boasted that his policy was working and that military action could be expanded to land routes.
"They're not coming in by sea anymore, so now we'll have to start looking about the land, because they'll be forced to go by land. And let me tell you right now, that's not going to work out well for them either."
Trump referred to another deadly strike taking place "last night."
However, the last one announced by the Pentagon was on Friday, when officials said they killed four unidentified people accused of being "narco-terrorists" on a small boat off Venezuela.
Democrats and many legal experts question the legality of using lethal force in foreign or international waters against suspects who have not been intercepted or questioned.