Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan inaugurated the country’s first-ever Consuls General Conference in the capital Ankara, bringing together top diplomats to chart the future of Türkiye’s consular services and diplomatic outreach.

“With this conference, held under the theme ‘Consulates General in Our Foreign Policy Vision,’ we aim to enhance the quality of services we provide to our citizens living abroad and to set our goals for the upcoming period,” Fidan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday.

He noted that the gathering, organised in cooperation with various ministries and partner institutions serving Turkish communities abroad, would comprehensively evaluate consular operations and identify areas for improvement.

The conference includes regional and thematic sessions on the economy, public diplomacy, culture, education, migration, and digital transformation—issues directly concerning Türkiye’s consuls general.

“I hope our conference will be beneficial to our state, our nation, and our citizens living abroad,” Fidan added.

Türkiye’s expanding diplomatic network

Highlighting Türkiye’s global diplomatic presence, Fidan said improving institutional processes and strengthening coordination are among the ministry’s top priorities.

“With 263 diplomatic missions, we have the world’s third-largest diplomatic representation network. We are about to open our 264th mission,” he noted.

Türkiye also operates 99 consulates general—the largest consular network worldwide—with nearly 2,000 personnel serving citizens abroad.

When legal advisers and attaches are included, the figure rises even higher, Fidan added.

Emphasising the ministry’s digital transformation, he said Türkiye has made significant progress in developing online consular services and digital infrastructure.

“In e-government and e-notification applications, we rank among the top countries globally,” he said.