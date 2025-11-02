WAR ON GAZA
Istanbul to host high-level talks on Gaza ceasefire, humanitarian crisis
Foreign ministers of Türkiye, UAE, Indonesia, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan set to discuss latest developments in ceasefire, humanitarian situation in Gaza, say Turkish diplomatic sources.
A boy looks at a makeshift tent camp for displaced Palestinians stretching across an area in Zawaida, in central Gaza. / AP
November 2, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host a meeting on Gaza in Istanbul on Monday, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The meeting is expected to bring together the foreign ministers of Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan – the same countries that met with US President Donald Trump on Sept. 23, on the margins of the UN General Assembly, the sources noted on Sunday.

The meeting will address the latest developments in the October 10 ceasefire and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Fidan is expected to decry Israel’s attempts to create pretexts for ending the ceasefire, stressing that the international community must take a firm stance against Tel Aviv’s provocative actions.

He will also underscore the importance of coordinated action among Muslim countries for the ceasefire to evolve into a lasting peace.

Insufficient aid

Fidan will stress that the humanitarian aid now entering Gaza is insufficient and that Israel has failed to fulfill its obligations on this critical issue.

Stressing that ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of adequate humanitarian aid to Gaza is a humanitarian and legal necessity, he will also emphasize that pressure should be placed on Israel to meet these needs.

Fidan is anticipated to stress the need to swiftly implement arrangements that would allow Palestinians to assume responsibility for Gaza’s security and administration, while safeguarding their legitimate rights and upholding the vision of a two-state solution.

He will also highlight the importance of maintaining consultations and close coordination on steps to be taken within UN platforms, the sources added.

SOURCE:AA
