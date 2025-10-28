US Vice President JD Vance has claimed ceasefire in besieged Gaza is "holding," as Israel conducted air strikes on the Palestinian enclave, violating the deal.

"The president achieved a historic peace in the Middle East, the ceasefire is holding. That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there," Vance told Fox News on Tuesday.

He claimed that Hamas or another group in Gaza recently attacked an Israeli soldier, and "we expect the Israelis are going to respond — but I think the president's peace is going to hold."

Vance was one of several top US officials to rush to Israel last week to shore up the fragile truce between Israel and Hamas that President Donald Trump brokered earlier this month.

US President Donald Trump himself visited Israel and Egypt on October 13, taking a victory lap and declaring that "at long last, we have peace in the Middle East."