DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY
Syria, China vow stronger cooperation on security, counter-terrorism
Beijing voices support for Syria’s political process and efforts to combat terrorism and narcotics, according to a joint statement following Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani’s talks in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart.
Syria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad al Shaibani attends the International Conference on Syria in Paris, France, February 13, 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
November 17, 2025

Syria and China have agreed to deepen collaboration in the fields of security and counter-terrorism.

A joint statement following Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani’s talks in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, said on Monday that the two sides agreed to bolster coordination and collaboration in the fields of counter-terrorism and security.

According to the statement, the two ministers held “constructive bilateral talks,” and exchanged views on Syrian-Chinese relations and shared international concerns.

Both sides underscored “the importance of the historic friendship” between Syria and China and pledged to preserve and develop relations, based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.

They stressed their joint interest in boosting cooperation in the fields of economy and development, Syria’s reconstruction, capacity-building and improving Syrian living conditions, alongside broader areas of mutual concern.

Al Shaibani said Damascus is prepared to expand cooperation with China in all fields, emphasising Syria’s sensitivity to China’s security concerns.

Syria “will not be a source of threat to China and will not allow any entities to use its territory to harm China’s security, sovereignty, or interests,” he said.

The top diplomat thanked China for all the assistance it has provided to the Syrian people, signalling readiness to strengthen cooperation with Beijing in all fields, and praising China’s pioneering development model that has achieved security and prosperity for all its citizens.

The minister reiterated Syria’s “firm commitment to the One-China principle,” recognising the Chinese government as “the sole legitimate government representing all of China,” and affirming that Taiwan is “an integral part of China.”

He voiced Syria’s “categorical opposition to any forces interfering in China’s internal affairs.” He also appreciated Chinese President Xi Jinping’s development initiatives, and expressed Syria’s “readiness to engage positively with them.”

‘Full respect’

Wang, for his part, voiced support for Syria’s political process, its efforts to combat terrorism and narcotics, stressing that the Israel-held Golan Heights is “occupied Syrian land by international recognition.”

According to the statement, China reaffirmed its “full respect for the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national unity” of Syria, recognising the Syrian government as “the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people.”

Meanwhile, the state-run SANA, citing a foreign ministry source, denied media reports about plans by Damascus to hand over Uyghur fighters to China.

Media reports earlier claimed that Syria plans to transfer Uyghur fighters to Beijing during Shaibani’s visit to Beijing.

This is the first trip to China by al Shaibani since President Ahmed al Sharaa formed a government in Syria in January, following the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime last December.

Al Shaibani’s visit to Beijing comes as part of the new Syrian administration’s effort to expand cooperation with regional and international partners in various fields and lift economic and political sanctions amid efforts to rebuild the war-torn nation after some 13 years of civil war.

SOURCE:AA
