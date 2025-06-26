The Israeli economy teetered on the edge of collapse this week, as a late-night US-brokered ceasefire with Iran halted a spiralling conflict just before it could have bled the country dry.

On Tuesday, both Iran and Israel signalled a pause in hostilities , bringing a tentative close to 12 days of aerial combat that had drawn in the United States.

The conflict, which saw American airstrikes on Iranian uranium-enrichment facilities, came to an abrupt halt after US President Donald Trump issued a public reprimand for what he called violations of the ceasefire he declared late on Monday night.

With civilian restrictions easing on both sides, leaders in Tehran and Tel Aviv quickly sought to cast themselves as the victor.

But for Israel, analysts argue that the ceasefire arrived just in time to prevent a spiralling economic collapse, as war-related debt, disrupted supply chains, and mass consumer retrenchment put Israel in danger of a financial crisis.

“If the war had continued, Israel would have lost in two months the same amount it lost in Gaza in two years,” says Nasser Abdel Karim, an economics professor at American University in Palestine.

“Israel would not have been able to bear a protracted war,” he tells TRT World.

The war’s economic effects, long viewed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as manageable, began cascading into the everyday life of Israelis last week. With Iranian missiles hitting major cities, key sectors shut down operations.

Last Friday, Israel’s oldest hospitality chain, Dan Hotels, abruptly announced to the Israel Securities Authority it was closing half its branches and sending most staff on leave, citing “material negative impact” caused by the war in Iran.

The company said it “expected this to continue throughout this war and beyond”, mainly due to the collapse of tourism under the government’s closed-skies policy.

The same day, shipping giant Maersk said on its website it had halted operations at the Haifa port after a missile strike hit a nearby factory. Hopes that freight could be rerouted to Ashdod faded as Israel’s Chamber of Shipping confirmed no such shift materialised.

In the occupied West Bank, supply chain breakdowns led to fuel and refrigerated goods shortages, leaving agricultural produce rotting.

Civilians feel economic shockwave

Families began cancelling vacations, delaying major purchases, and switching to cheaper essentials.

“We were supposed to take the kids to Eilat this summer, but my (army reservist) husband spent many days in Gaza. Between that and supermarket prices, we decided to cancel. Even little things, we’re buying store-brand diapers now,” 39-year-old Dana Miller, a mother of two from Tel Aviv, tells TRT World. Eilat is a popular Red Sea resort town on the Aqaba Bay.

Five days into the war, major mall chains announced partial reopenings under new guidelines to try to salvage the retail sector.

But with missile attacks that killed at least 23 people, wounded hundreds, displaced thousands, and destroyed or damaged buildings, many malls remained mostly shuttered, despite being cleared to open if they had shelter capacity. Small businesses faced higher costs and were forced to rethink their models.

“The whole mall is empty… cafés, restaurants, everything is closed. Only essential places like supermarkets and bakeries are open,” Lorean Asadi, a bakery worker at Herzliya’s Arena Mall, tells TRT World.

“Our bakery had a few seats outside, but the police came quickly and said they’d shut us down if we didn’t remove them.”

What made this moment especially unsettling was that, unlike in recent conflicts, Israel no longer controlled the scale of escalation.

“Sometimes I don’t know how we’ll survive,” says Miller. Her sister urged her to leave, but she decided to stay because “this is our home”.

“I just don’t know how much longer we can live like this… between the sirens, the shelter runs, and the prices going up every week,” she says.

Strategic miscalculations