Iran and the United States prepared for a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme on Friday in Rome, with enrichment emerging as the key issue.

US officials from President Donald Trump insist Iran cannot continue to enrich uranium at all in any deal that could see sanctions lifted on Tehran's struggling economy. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi early Friday insisted online that no enrichment would mean “we do NOT have a deal”.

“Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science,” Araghchi wrote on the social platform X. “Time to decide.”

The US will be again be represented in the talks by Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Michael Anton, the State Department’s policy planning director.

While authorities haven’t offered a location for the talks, another round in Italy’s capital took place at the Omani Embassy there.

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi is mediating the negotiations as the Arabian Peninsula nation has been a trusted interlocutor by both Tehran and Washington in the talks.

Enrichment remains key in negotiations. The talks seek to limit Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions the US has imposed on the country, closing in on half a century of enmity.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash air strikes targeting Iran’s programme if a deal isn’t reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.

‘Special measures’