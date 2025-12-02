UK Justice Secretary David Lammy said that 12 inmates were mistakenly released over the past three weeks, two of whom are still missing.

The incidents add to the 91 erroneous releases recorded between April and October across England and Wales.

Lammy told the BBC on Tuesday that such mistakes were inevitable while prisons continue relying on paper record-keeping, saying improvements would come only with a “completely digital system.”

He described recent mistakes as a “spike” but said the trend was now “on a downward trajectory.”

Concerns rise over public safety

Speaking later to ITV, Lammy said he had been “reassured” that the two prisoners still missing were neither violent nor sexual offenders.