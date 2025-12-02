WORLD
2 min read
UK again mistakenly frees 12 prisoners; two remain at large: officials
The incidents add to 91 other erroneous releases recorded between April and October.
UK again mistakenly frees 12 prisoners; two remain at large: officials
Justice Secretary David Lammy called recent mistakes a “spike” but said the trend is declining. / AA
December 2, 2025

UK Justice Secretary David Lammy said that 12 inmates were mistakenly released over the past three weeks, two of whom are still missing.

The incidents add to the 91 erroneous releases recorded between April and October across England and Wales.

Lammy told the BBC on Tuesday that such mistakes were inevitable while prisons continue relying on paper record-keeping, saying improvements would come only with a “completely digital system.”

He described recent mistakes as a “spike” but said the trend was now “on a downward trajectory.”

Concerns rise over public safety

Speaking later to ITV, Lammy said he had been “reassured” that the two prisoners still missing were neither violent nor sexual offenders.

RECOMMENDED

“I'm not going to give details of those cases, because these are operational decisions made by the police,” he said. “You'll understand if they're about to arrest somebody they don't want me to blow the cover.”

Public concern has intensified after the wrongful release of Hadush Kebatu, who was jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman while housed in an asylum hotel. He has since been re-arrested and deported to Ethiopia.

Two other prisoners – William Smith, who later surrendered, and Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, who was re-detained – were also freed in error around the same time, prompting the government to introduce stricter release checks.

Since Lammy briefed Parliament on November 11 about the mistakes, accidental releases have continued. He partly blamed staffing losses accumulated under the previous Conservative government, saying there was “a mountain to climb.”

Official figures show such errors jumped 128 percent in the past year – from 115 in 2023–2024 to 262 in 2024-2025.

RelatedTRT World - UK prisons so full the wrong people keep walking out
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings