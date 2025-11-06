Several prisoners are mistakenly released from British prisons each week, a minister said on Thursday, revealing the scale of a problem that came to light with the wrongful release of a migrant sex offender whose offences sparked weeks of protests.

The accidental release of asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu last month compounded the pressure on the government, which is struggling with overcrowded prisons.

His arrest in July already triggered protests outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Epping, north of London, which then became a touch-paper for wider anti-immigration demonstrations.

He was deported following a three-day manhunt.

Related Can the Labour party fix the UK's prison crisis? - TRT World - TRT World

This week, two more mistaken prisoner releases - including an Algerian national on the sex offenders register who had overstayed his visa - have raised further concerns about the prison system, which has been grappling with overcrowding after the number of inmates in England and Wales doubled in the last 30 years.