The UK government has quietly expanded its controversial “deport first, appeal later” policy to include 23 additional countries, many of them allies or Commonwealth partners, marking a sharp escalation in its effort to fast-track the removal of foreign criminals.

The policy allows the Home Office to deport offenders before they have exhausted legal appeals, unless they can demonstrate that removal would result in serious harm.

Among the new countries are India, Australia, Canada, and several EU nations, jurisdictions previously excluded due to concerns over access to fair trials or human rights.

The policy has already been used for people from Tanzania, Finland, Estonia, Belize and four other countries.

The additional countries include European nations Latvia and Bulgaria, African countries Angola, Botswana, Kenya, Uganda and Zambia, Western allies Australia and Canada as well as India, Indonesia, Lebanon and Malaysia.

The interior ministry said the expansion of the pre-appeal deportation scheme will increase "the UK's ability to remove foreign criminals at the earliest opportunity".

It will also ease pressure on overcrowded prisons, it noted.

The ministry added that almost 5,200 convicted criminals with foreign passports had been removed since July 2024, claiming that represented a 14 percent year-on-year increase.

But critics warn that the approach risks exporting crime without consequence, as many deportees face no further punishment in their home countries.