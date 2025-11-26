The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has said that Israel killed at least 33,000 Palestinian women and girls during its two-year old genocide in Gaza.

The statement was issued on Tuesday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The ministry said more than 12,500 women and 20,000 children have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since October 2023, citing figures from Gaza’s Government Media Office.

Israel commits "systematic crimes against Palestinian women, including genocide, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary and administrative detention, torture and sexual violence, home demolitions, land seizure, settler terrorism, starvation, and intimidation," it said.