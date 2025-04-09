BIZTECH
Stocks rebound strongly after Trump tariffs' U-turn
Nikkei, ASX and S&P all see a surge following the US President's announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs.
Trump caused the surge after he announced a 90-day reprieve to more than 75 nations from a Wednesday deadline in which they were expected to be hit with tariffs above his 10 percent baseline. / Reuters
April 9, 2025

Stocks have rebounded strongly in the aftermath of US President Donald Trump’s reversing his sweeping tariffs.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shot up in early Thursday trading, gaining more than 2,000 points.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's Nikkei 225 was trading at 34,052.58, up 7.4 percent within the first 15 minutes of trading.

In Australia, the ASX 200 jumped more than six percent.

Japanese auto giant Toyota's share price rose almost 10 percent while rival Honda climbed more than eight percent higher.

The surge echoes the jump overnight on Wall Street, which had one of its best days in history, with the S&P 500 surging 9.5 percent.

The Dow index soared to close nearly eight percent higher, while the Nasdaq rose 12.2 percent to notch its best day in 24 years.

Tesla shares also saw a big jump, surging by 22.6 percent, taking the company's market value to $852.9 billion.

Trump's tariffs of 25 percent on car imports remains in place however.

Tariffs pause

Trump caused the surge after he announced a 90-day reprieve to more than 75 nations from a Wednesday deadline in which they were expected to be hit with tariffs above his 10 percent baseline.

"I have authorised a 90-day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10 percent, also effective immediately," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

However, he escalated trade war with China, raising the tariff rate on it to 125 percent.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
