Stocks have rebounded strongly in the aftermath of US President Donald Trump’s reversing his sweeping tariffs.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shot up in early Thursday trading, gaining more than 2,000 points.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's Nikkei 225 was trading at 34,052.58, up 7.4 percent within the first 15 minutes of trading.

In Australia, the ASX 200 jumped more than six percent.

Japanese auto giant Toyota's share price rose almost 10 percent while rival Honda climbed more than eight percent higher.

The surge echoes the jump overnight on Wall Street, which had one of its best days in history, with the S&P 500 surging 9.5 percent.

The Dow index soared to close nearly eight percent higher, while the Nasdaq rose 12.2 percent to notch its best day in 24 years.