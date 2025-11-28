At least 56 people have died, and 21 others have gone missing in 10 days of massive flooding and landslides across Sri Lanka, local media has reported.



Rescue operations continue in hard-hit areas as the island country remains under severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, rising floodwaters, and landslides since November 17, disrupting life across multiple districts, the local newspaper Daily Mirror reported on Friday.



According to the Disaster Management Center, 14 people have been injured, while more than 43,991 individuals across 17 districts have been severely affected.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has ordered the deployment of over 20,000 military personnel to support rescue efforts, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Batticaloa district has seen over 300 millimetres of rainfall, an exceptionally high amount for a single period. A low-pressure system has generated heavy winds and repeated waves of intense rainfall over the country.

Authorities have issued a red-alert landslide warning for eight high-risk districts and urged residents to stay alert and prepare for possible evacuation.

Related TRT World - Dozens dead as floods and landslides continue to ravage Thailand and Indonesia

Indonesia

In neighbouring Indonesia, severe floods and landslides on the island of Sumatra have killed at least 62 people and displaced thousands, Jakarta Globe reported on Thursday.

North Sumatra has been the worst-hit, with 37 deaths, while 12 fatalities were confirmed in West Sumatra. In Bener Meriah Regency in Aceh, 13 people were killed, and 12 remain missing due to flash floods and landslides since Wednesday.