TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, Iran vow deeper cooperation, slam Israel as biggest threat
Ankara and Tehran outline plans to boost trade, upgrade border crossings, coordinate on migration and confront regional crises, while reaffirming shared opposition to Israeli policies.
Türkiye, Iran vow deeper cooperation, slam Israel as biggest threat
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is in Tehran for an official visit, meeting with senior Iranian officials. / AA
November 30, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed that Ankara and Tehran are seeking to significantly expand cooperation on trade, energy, border management and regional security, following high-level talks in the Iranian capital.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Sunday, Fidan said both sides agreed that economic ties remain well below potential.

“Trade and energy are top priorities, and we saw again today there is much more to be done,” he said, noting longstanding coordination between the two neighbours. 

He added that the countries would work to increase the number of border gates, streamline crossings, and push ahead with new logistics and transportation projects.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan to Pezeshkian: Türkiye sees benefit in Iran's nuclear talks

“Israel is the biggest threat to stability in the Middle East”

On regional issues, Fidan said both countries regard Israel as “the biggest threat to stability in the Middle East”, citing the situation in Gaza, tensions in Lebanon and Syria, and broader concerns over Israeli “expansionist policies”.

“The international community must fulfil its responsibilities,” he said, calling for stronger global pressure to uphold regional security.

RECOMMENDED

Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Iran amid ongoing nuclear talks, urging the removal of what he described as “unrighteous” sanctions while emphasising that Tehran must resolve outstanding issues “on the basis of international law.”

He also reiterated Ankara’s backing for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Fighting irregular migration

Fidan also said Türkiye and Iran discussed coordinated steps to tackle irregular migration from Afghanistan, calling for “concrete cooperation” to address a challenge affecting the wider region.

As part of efforts to deepen bilateral engagement, Ankara welcomed Iran’s plan to open a new consulate in the eastern Turkish province of Van, with Fidan saying he would attend the inauguration alongside Araghchi.

The two ministers also agreed to convene the ninth Türkiye–Iran High-Level Cooperation Council at the presidential level “as soon as possible”.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance